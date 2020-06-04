Deutsche Bank Boosts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $37.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $42.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Big Lots by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $7,180,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Big Lots by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.