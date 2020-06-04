Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.97. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 542,168 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

