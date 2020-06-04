Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Down 5.3%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $32.91, approximately 28,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 796,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YANG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,764.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $700,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.