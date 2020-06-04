Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,636 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

AMZN stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,013.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.