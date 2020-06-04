Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EV. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

EV opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

