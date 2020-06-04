Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Echo Global Logistics worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $552.79 million, a PE ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

