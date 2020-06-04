Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.67 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $805,559.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,169,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,359,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

