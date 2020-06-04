Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.74. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

