Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €7.30 by Berenberg Bank

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.49) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €7.62 ($8.86).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

