EnerSys’ (ENS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENS. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

NYSE:ENS opened at $64.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

