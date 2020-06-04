Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,200 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Maurer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at $373,461.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

