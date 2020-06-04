Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.