Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

