Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 200 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Omnicell by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

OMCL opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

