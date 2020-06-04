Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 4,300 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

