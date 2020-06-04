Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 500 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRI. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

