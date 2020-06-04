Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 85,015 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of WDC opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

