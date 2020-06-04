Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.23.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

