Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 319.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,018,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $514,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.31.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $469.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.20.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

