Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

