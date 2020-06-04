Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,548,000 after buying an additional 62,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 487,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAC opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,441.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

