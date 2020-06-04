Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 645,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 551,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

