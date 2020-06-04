Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirby by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,696,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,367.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

