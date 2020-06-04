Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.79 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NYSE:AVY opened at $119.75 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

