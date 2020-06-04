Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,439,000 after purchasing an additional 669,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,601,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,093,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,683,000 after buying an additional 398,120 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

