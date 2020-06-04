Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in argenx by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of argenx from $163.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.56.

ARGX stock opened at $230.34 on Thursday. argenx SE – has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $236.35. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Analysts predict that argenx SE – will post -10.18 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

