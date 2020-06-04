Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,335.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $142.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.