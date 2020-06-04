Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

In related news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

