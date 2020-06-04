Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Coherent worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 342.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.84. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

