Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Teradata by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teradata by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.