Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,136 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Air Lease by 65.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

NYSE AL opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.05. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

