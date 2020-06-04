Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 34,987 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $970,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,013.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

