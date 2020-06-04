Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,250 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PVH by 527.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

