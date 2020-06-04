Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,304 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Albany International by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth $165,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

