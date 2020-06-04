Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 224,142 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 224,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.58% of Kala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.