Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 814.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3,781.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. The firm’s revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

