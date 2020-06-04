Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,623 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 292,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,318,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 61,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

