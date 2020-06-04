Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 29,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

