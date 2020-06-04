Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock worth $5,272,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

