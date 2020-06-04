Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

TROW opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

