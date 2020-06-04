Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,400 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

