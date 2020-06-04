Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,850 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 263,800 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

