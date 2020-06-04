Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 19,002 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $1,788,829. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $210.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

