Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 23,820 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,820 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Thor Industries by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,954 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after buying an additional 918,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Thor Industries by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187,874 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THO opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $96.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

