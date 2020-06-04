Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 24,860 Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.94% of Gritstone Oncology worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 176,999 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRTS stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,397.90% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

