Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 32,160 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,160 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Cfra cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

