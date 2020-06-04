Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 81,401 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,401 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

