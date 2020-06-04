Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734,221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 82.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

