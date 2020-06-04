Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

