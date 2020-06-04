Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

JBHT stock opened at $117.78 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,110,400 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

